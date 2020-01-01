Snapdragon 650 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared the 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
273
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
821
Snapdragon 636 +37%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon V56
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8956
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
