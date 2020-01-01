Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Apple A9

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the newer 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 99K
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652
258
Apple A9 +111%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652
987
Apple A9 +2%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652
99413
Apple A9 +72%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 1800 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 192
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8976 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Snapdragon 652 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish