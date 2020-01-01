Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +49%
258
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +17%
987
842
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|December 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|-
