Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +33%
258
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +10%
987
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|-
