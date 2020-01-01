Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 659

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Kirin 659
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +33%
258
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +10%
987
Kirin 659
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2015 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8976 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Snapdragon 652 or ask any questions
