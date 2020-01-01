Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 710

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 159K vs 99K
  • Performs 47% better in floating-point computations
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652
258
Kirin 710 +28%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652
987
Kirin 710 +22%
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652
99413
Kirin 710 +60%
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8976 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Snapdragon 652 or ask any questions
