Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 950

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 98K
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652
261
Kirin 950 +32%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652
996
Kirin 950 +30%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652
98420
Kirin 950 +76%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 2 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8976 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
5. HiSilicon Kirin 950 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
6. HiSilicon Kirin 950 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
7. HiSilicon Kirin 950 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
8. HiSilicon Kirin 950 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
9. HiSilicon Kirin 950 and HiSilicon Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Snapdragon 652, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish