Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Has a smaller size transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 98K
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Announced 9-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Kirin 950 +32%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
996
Kirin 950 +30%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
98420
Kirin 950 +76%
173287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8976
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|-
