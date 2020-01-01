Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 99K
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
258
Kirin 970 +52%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Kirin 970 +41%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
Kirin 970 +136%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8976
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
