Snapdragon 652 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 99K
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652
258
Kirin 970 +52%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652
987
Kirin 970 +41%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652
99413
Kirin 970 +136%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 28 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 746 MHz
Cores - 12
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2015 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MSM8976 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

