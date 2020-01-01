Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Helio A22

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 99K vs 81K
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 3 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +58%
258
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +82%
987
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652 +23%
99413
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 32 KB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2015 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8976 MT6762M
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Snapdragon 652 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish