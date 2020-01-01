Snapdragon 652 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 99K vs 91K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 5 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +91%
258
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +110%
987
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652 +8%
99413
91734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8976
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 652
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 652
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Snapdragon 652
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and MediaTek Helio G25
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio G25
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and MediaTek Helio G25
- MediaTek Helio P35 and Helio G25
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and MediaTek Helio G25