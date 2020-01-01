Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 5 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 99K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +47%
258
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652
99413
Helio G35 +12%
110882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 680 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8976 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 652 or ask any questions
