We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 86%) AnTuTu 9 score – 198K vs 106K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~37%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 652
vs
Helio G70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 652
106524
Helio G70 +86%
198410
CPU 42412 68040
GPU 21924 33284
Memory 25135 37370
UX 15528 55953
Total score 106524 198410
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 652
263
Helio G70 +48%
389
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 652
987
Helio G70 +32%
1307
Image compression 52.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.81 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.2 words/s -
Machine learning 12.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.67 images/s -
HTML 5 0.96 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 281.25 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8976 MT6769V/CB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

