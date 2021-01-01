Snapdragon 652 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 5-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 225K vs 106K
- Higher GPU frequency (~58%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|42412
|73002
|GPU
|21924
|37735
|Memory
|25135
|46714
|UX
|15528
|64513
|Total score
|106524
|225524
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
263
Helio G80 +34%
353
Multi-Core Score
987
Helio G80 +34%
1322
|Image compression
|52.7 Mpixels/s
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.81 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|20.2 words/s
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.7 images/s
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.67 images/s
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.96 Mnodes/s
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|281.25 Krows/s
|416 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|MT6769T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
