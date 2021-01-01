Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 652
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 652
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 6-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 106K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 652
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 652
106524
Helio G88 +85%
196635
CPU 42412 65730
GPU 21924 42693
Memory 25135 42099
UX 15528 44322
Total score 106524 196635
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 652
263
Helio G88 +30%
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 652
987
Helio G88 +34%
1321
Image compression 52.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.81 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.2 words/s -
Machine learning 12.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.67 images/s -
HTML 5 0.96 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 281.25 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 600 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8976 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 652
2. Snapdragon 665 vs Snapdragon 652
3. Snapdragon 662 vs Snapdragon 652
4. Helio G80 vs Snapdragon 652
5. Snapdragon 625 vs Snapdragon 652
6. Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G88
7. Snapdragon 732G vs Helio G88
8. Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G88
9. Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G88
10. Helio G80 vs Helio G88

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Snapdragon 652, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish