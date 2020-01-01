Snapdragon 652 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (16 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1 year later
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +51%
258
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +13%
987
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|MT6757
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
