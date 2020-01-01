Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Helio X20

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Helio X20
Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the newer 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (20 versus 28 nm)
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +22%
987
Helio X20
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 600 MHz 780 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 -
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2015 May 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8976 MT6797
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

