Snapdragon 652 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the newer 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Performs 25% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (20 versus 28 nm)
- Has 2 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
258
Helio X20 +3%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +22%
987
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|780 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|May 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|MT6797
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
