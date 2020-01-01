Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Snapdragon 429
Snapdragon 429

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 82K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652 +20%
98420
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Adreno 504
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 128 96
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2015 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8976 SDM429
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Snapdragon 652, or ask any questions
