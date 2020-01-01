Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the newer 4-core Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 3.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 82K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +54%
261
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +79%
996
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652 +20%
98420
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8976
|SDM429
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
