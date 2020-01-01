Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 99K vs 88K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +46%
258
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +22%
987
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652 +12%
99413
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|450 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8976
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
