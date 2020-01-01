Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 99K vs 88K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +71%
258
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +2%
987
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652 +13%
99413
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|June 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8976
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
