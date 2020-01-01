Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 4 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 99K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652
99413
Snapdragon 460 +51%
149818

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz -
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2015 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8976 SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

