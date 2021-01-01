Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 652
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 5-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 98K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 652
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 652
98966
Snapdragon 480 +28%
126951
CPU 40781 -
GPU 19716 -
Memory 22996 -
UX 10216 -
Total score 98966 126951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 52.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.81 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.2 words/s -
Machine learning 12.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.67 images/s -
HTML 5 0.96 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 281.25 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB -
Process 28 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion -
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2015 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MSM8976 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 vs Samsung Exynos 9611
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 652, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish