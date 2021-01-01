Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 5-years later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 98K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|40781
|-
|GPU
|19716
|-
|Memory
|22996
|-
|UX
|10216
|-
|Total score
|98966
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
261
Snapdragon 480 +50%
391
Multi-Core Score
987
Snapdragon 480 +45%
1432
|Image compression
|52.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.81 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|20.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.67 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.96 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|281.25 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|-
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8976
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1