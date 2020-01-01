Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +51%
258
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Snapdragon 625 +5%
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
