Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 632

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Snapdragon 632
Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Announced 3 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 120K vs 99K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 652
99413
Snapdragon 632 +21%
120542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
Process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 96
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem X8 X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2015 June 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8976 SDM632
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 652 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish