Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 120K vs 99K
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
258
Snapdragon 632 +2%
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Snapdragon 632 +8%
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
Snapdragon 632 +21%
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|128 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|96
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 652
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 652
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 652
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 632
- Samsung Exynos 7885 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632