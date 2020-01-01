Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (with Adreno 510 graphics) and Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 99K
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
258
Snapdragon 636 +6%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Snapdragon 636 +14%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
Snapdragon 636 +50%
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|Process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|October 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|SDM636
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
