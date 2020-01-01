Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 650 – what's better?

Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 650

Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652
VS
Snapdragon 650
Snapdragon 650

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Has 2 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 510 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 600 MHz 600 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 153 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon V56
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X8 X8
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2015 February 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MSM8976 MSM8956
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 650 and Snapdragon 652 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish