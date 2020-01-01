Snapdragon 652 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) with the 6-core Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
258
Snapdragon 650 +6%
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 652 +20%
987
821
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
99413
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 510
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|153 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X8
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|February 2015
|February 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8976
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
