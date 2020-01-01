Snapdragon 660 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 4 cores more
- Performs 89% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 157K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
A10 Fusion +131%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
A10 Fusion +7%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
A10 Fusion +59%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
