Snapdragon 660 vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Performs 89% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 157K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
339
A10 Fusion +131%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1319
A10 Fusion +7%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
A10 Fusion +59%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

