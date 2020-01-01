Snapdragon 660 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 157K
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
A11 Bionic +177%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
A11 Bionic +78%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
A11 Bionic +101%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
