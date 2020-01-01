Snapdragon 660 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 157K
- Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
A12 Bionic +235%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
A12 Bionic +124%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
A12 Bionic +157%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
