We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 157K
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
339
A12 Bionic +235%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1319
A12 Bionic +124%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
A12 Bionic +157%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
