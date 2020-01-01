Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs A12X Bionic

Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 157K
  • Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
339
A12X Bionic +232%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1319
A12X Bionic +252%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
A12X Bionic +300%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish