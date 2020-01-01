Snapdragon 660 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
92
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 157K
- Supports 108% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
A12X Bionic +232%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
A12X Bionic +252%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
A12X Bionic +300%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|7
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
