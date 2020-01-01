Snapdragon 660 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 157K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
A13 Bionic +297%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
A13 Bionic +171%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
A13 Bionic +202%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
