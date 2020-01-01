Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 156K
  • Supports 187% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
337
A14 Bionic +375%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1337
A14 Bionic +191%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
156744
A14 Bionic +288%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM660 APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 660, or ask any questions
