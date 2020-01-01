Snapdragon 660 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 156K
- Supports 187% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
337
A14 Bionic +375%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1337
A14 Bionic +191%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
156744
A14 Bionic +288%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
