We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 204K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~78%)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 660
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 660
204347
A15 Bionic +298%
812406
CPU 68288 216265
GPU 35535 339795
Memory 38070 112472
UX 59108 133063
Total score 204347 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 660
337
A15 Bionic +419%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 660
1334
A15 Bionic +254%
4728
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 1 5
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2017 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM660 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

