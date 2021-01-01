Snapdragon 660 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 204K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~78%)
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68288
|216265
|GPU
|35535
|339795
|Memory
|38070
|112472
|UX
|59108
|133063
|Total score
|204347
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
337
A15 Bionic +419%
1750
Multi-Core Score
1334
A15 Bionic +254%
4728
|Image compression
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|11 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|487.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|5
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
