We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 157K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
339
Apple A9 +60%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +31%
1319
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Apple A9 +8%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2200 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 192
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

Comments

Andre Arthur 10 October 2020 03:08
Apple A9 still performs way better than my sd660 in 2020... iPhones are made to last!
