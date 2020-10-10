Snapdragon 660 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 157K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Apple A9 +60%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +31%
1319
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Apple A9 +8%
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|128
|192
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|-
Cast your vote
16 (43.2%)
21 (56.8%)
Total votes: 37
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Apple A13 Bionic and Apple A9
- Apple A12 Bionic and Apple A9
- Apple A11 Bionic and Apple A9
- Apple A10 Fusion and Apple A9