We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 157K
  • Performs 4% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1319
Kirin 710F +3%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Kirin 710F +8%
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G51
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

