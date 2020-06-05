Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 157K
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
339
Kirin 810 +80%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1319
Kirin 810 +53%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Kirin 810 +104%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
Farhan4501 05 June 2020 11:06
The information in the connectivity area is wrong. Snapdragon 660 is having CAT 6 MODEM and HUAWEI Nova 7i is having CAT 18 MODEM.
+2 Reply
Alex 05 June 2020 11:27
Both processors are equipped with LTE Cat-12 modems. See the official website.
+6 Reply
