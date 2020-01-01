Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Kirin 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Kirin 930

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 930 (Mali-T628 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Kirin 930
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Kirin 930

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-T628 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 77 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2017 April 2015
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 930 and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
