Snapdragon 660 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 157K
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Kirin 980 +105%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
Kirin 980 +88%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Kirin 980 +156%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
