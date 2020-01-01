Snapdragon 660 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 157K
- Supports 113% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Kirin 990 (5G) +127%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
Kirin 990 (5G) +137%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Kirin 990 (5G) +219%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
