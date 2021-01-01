Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 155K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|69937
|124605
|GPU
|24360
|97817
|Memory
|32441
|68951
|UX
|27977
|44792
|Total score
|155476
|333006
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 660 +9%
334
306
Multi-Core Score
1312
Dimensity 1000L +2%
1338
|Image compression
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|11 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|487.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Dimensity 1000L
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|9
|Shading units
|128
|144
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
