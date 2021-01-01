Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 660
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 660
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 155K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 660
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 660
155476
Dimensity 1000L +114%
333006
CPU 69937 124605
GPU 24360 97817
Memory 32441 68951
UX 27977 44792
Total score 155476 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
4. MediaTek Helio G90T and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
8. MediaTek Helio G90T and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
9. MediaTek Dimensity 800 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 660, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish