Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 1200

Snapdragon 660
VS
Dimensity 1200
Snapdragon 660
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 671K vs 204K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 660
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 660
204347
Dimensity 1200 +229%
671746
CPU 68288 170589
GPU 35535 233643
Memory 38070 118786
UX 59108 145445
Total score 204347 671746
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 660
1334
Dimensity 1200 +148%
3311
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2017 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SDM660 MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (8.3%)
11 (91.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
5. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 660, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish