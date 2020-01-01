Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 155K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 660
155854
Dimensity 700 +84%
286122
CPU 69937 -
GPU 24360 -
Memory 32441 -
UX 27977 -
Total score 155854 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 660
1323
Dimensity 700 +31%
1727
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2017 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

