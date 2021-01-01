Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 800U

Snapdragon 660
VS
Dimensity 800U
Snapdragon 660
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 155K
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 660
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 660
155476
Dimensity 800U +104%
316925
CPU 69937 106663
GPU 24360 89658
Memory 32441 65289
UX 27977 65998
Total score 155476 316925
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 128 48
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2017 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Snapdragon 660, or ask any questions
