Snapdragon 660 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 378K vs 209K
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.9 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|72014
|110238
|GPU
|35497
|85203
|Memory
|41094
|76179
|UX
|59683
|103974
|Total score
|209524
|378566
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
336
Dimensity 810 +88%
630
Multi-Core Score
1318
Dimensity 810 +46%
1918
|Image compression
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|11 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|487.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|374
|1227
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.9 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6115
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
