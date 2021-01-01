Snapdragon 660 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 155K vs 97K
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|69937
|40306
|GPU
|24360
|9521
|Memory
|32441
|16528
|UX
|27977
|29187
|Total score
|155981
|97345
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 660 +142%
337
139
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 660 +53%
1336
871
|Image compression
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|11 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|487.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|MT6762V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1