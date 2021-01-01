Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 155K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 660
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 660 +60%
155981
Helio A25
97345
CPU 69937 40306
GPU 24360 9521
Memory 32441 16528
UX 27977 29187
Total score 155981 97345
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 660 +142%
337
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 660 +53%
1336
Helio A25
871
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM660 MT6762V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

