Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 110K
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +93%
339
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +32%
1319
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660 +42%
157824
110882
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
