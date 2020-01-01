Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G90T

Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660
VS
Helio G90T
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 157K
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
339
Helio G90T +46%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1319
Helio G90T +25%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Helio G90T +83%
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2017 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
39 (23.8%)
125 (76.2%)
Total votes: 164

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 660 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish