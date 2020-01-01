Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
44
Gaming Performance
39
Battery life
54
NanoReview Score
47
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 157K
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Helio G90T +46%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
Helio G90T +25%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Helio G90T +83%
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
