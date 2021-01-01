Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G96

Snapdragon 660
VS
Helio G96
Snapdragon 660
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 204K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 660
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 660
204347
Helio G96 +70%
346649
CPU 68288 92742
GPU 35535 95976
Memory 38070 57726
UX 59108 98195
Total score 204347 346649
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 660
337
Helio G96 +51%
509
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 660
1334
Helio G96 +24%
1657
Image compression 88.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 12 images/s -
Speech recognition 24.1 words/s -
Machine learning 18.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 11 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 487.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Snapdragon 660, or ask any questions
