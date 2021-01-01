Snapdragon 660 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 204K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68288
|92742
|GPU
|35535
|95976
|Memory
|38070
|57726
|UX
|59108
|98195
|Total score
|204347
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
337
Helio G96 +51%
509
Multi-Core Score
1334
Helio G96 +24%
1657
|Image compression
|88.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|12 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|11 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|487.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
