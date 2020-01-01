Snapdragon 660 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
35
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +98%
339
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +51%
1319
873
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|MT6757
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
