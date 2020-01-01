Snapdragon 660 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1.75 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|217 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2560 x 1600
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM660
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
16 (59.3%)
11 (40.7%)
Total votes: 27