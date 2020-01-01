Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 660 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Snapdragon 660 vs Helio P60

Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 157K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +24%
339
Helio P60
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660 +15%
1319
Helio P60
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Helio P60 +9%
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 MT6771
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

