We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (with Adreno 512 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 75% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 157K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 660
339
Helio P90 +17%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 660
1319
Helio P90 +14%
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 660
157824
Helio P90 +40%
220657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 660 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 1.75 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 512 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Adreno 500 PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 970 MHz
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 217 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 APU 2.0
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2017 November 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM660 MT6779
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

